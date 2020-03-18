Highly vulnerable, apartments up vigil to fight Covid-19

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Ever since the Covid-19 outbreak, Johnson J of Kathrikadavu fears to use the lift at his apartment building. Coming home now involves climbing up steps to the sixth floor, washing hands with soap and rushing to bathroom to soak his dress in water mixed with Dettol. The reason he avoids the lift is that he believes that chances of getting the viral infection from the elevator is higher as a large number of people use it and people have the tendency to lean on and touch its walls. Using the buttons in the lift is worse.

Johnson is not the only apartment dweller in the city who is afraid. Many of them say they need to be the most careful lot among other denizens as they are more at risk of getting infected due to the simple fact that hundreds of people visit the apartment complexes in a single day. The number of apartment complexes in the district has also grown, from 554 as per a 2011 survey conducted by the Town and Country Planning Department to nearly 1,200 buildings, including three-storey structures, now.

Johnson said they were taking all necessary precautions to prevent the spread of virus. Strict restrictions have been placed on visitors and the associations of respective apartments have discontinued the use of biometric entrance system. “Ever since news of Covid-19 broke, entry doors at lobbies have been kept open to prevent people from touching the door handle,” said Sudhakara Shenoy, committee member of Link Heritage Apartment Owners Association. He said they have kept soaps and sanitisers in the common area for people to wash hands.

“We have asked people living here to restrict the number of visitors. Food delivery boys have been asked to drop the parcels at the security room,” Sudhakara said, adding that the lifts are being regularly cleaned with disinfectants.Ernakulam District Residents’ Associations’ Apex Council president Rangadasa Prabhu said they have launched a campaign to sensitise the people on the need to follow the guidelines.

Collector orders takeover of hotels, pvt hospital rooms

Kochi: In view of the rise in Covid-19 cases, District Collector S Suhas on Tuesday ordered the takeover of hotels, hostels of educational institutions and unutilised rooms of private hospitals to convert them into isolation wards and keep people under quarantine there. The order came a day after he commandeered medical/paramedical staff of private hospitals and non-governmental institutions to the agencies involved in preventing and containing the Covid-19 spread.

At present, 938 persons are under observation in the district. Of them, 917 are under home quarantine and 21 in hospitals, including 14 in Government MCH, Kalamassery, and seven in General Hospital, Muvattupuzha. “It is important to identify affected persons early and quarantine them either at their homes or hospital based on the severity of the infection,” said the collector.

Mayor urges govt to set up isolation wards in Fort Kochi

Kochi: Mayor Soumini Jain on Tuesday urged the government to intensify precautionary measures for Covid-19 in Fort Kochi, as it is one of the major tourist spots. In a letter to Health Minister K K Shailaja, Soumini said the facility to conduct preliminary checkup and isolation wards should be set up at Fort Kochi Taluk Hospital. “Several foreign tourists visit the area and the residents are anxious.

In case of an emergency, the residents will have to go to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery. We must prevent people from travelling to other places to maintain the government’s ‘Break the Chain’ link. We are requesting to consider opening isolation wards and start checkup facility at the Fort Kochi hospital,” she said in her letter.