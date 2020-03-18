STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kalamassery MCH sets standards high with balanced menu for patients

Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, is trending on social media for all the right reasons.

Published: 18th March 2020 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

hand sanitiser | AP

The demand for hand sanitisers and surgical masks have gone up drastically following the COVID-19 outbreak (Photo | AP)

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, is trending on social media for all the right reasons.The menu prepared by the hospital for Covid-19 patients admitted at its isolation wards has caught the fancy of many for its stress on nutritional diet and the fact that it changes daily.While the team behind the menu has been getting calls from across the country, the members said they were simply doing their duty to ensure the well-being of the patients.

“The people behind the menu are principal Dr Thomas Mathew, Resident Medical Officer (RMO) Dr Ganesh Mohanan, Dr Deepa and me,” said Dr Sathahudeen, nodal officer and head of the hospital’s pulmonary department. He said the food listed in the menu is prepared at the Medical College Students’ Hostel Mess.“The food for the hospital staff is prepared at the mess. However, we wanted the people in the isolation wards to have something very nutritious and well-balanced,” said Sathahudeen. 

He said of the other things that were taken note of while drawing up the menu was that it shouldn’t be monotonous. “The food had to be good as well as rich in protein and vitamins to boost the immunity of the patients,” he said.He said boosting patients’ immunity was one of the important weapons against the disease. “So, the team of doctors held discussions with the mess committee, comprising medical students, cooks and doctors,” he said. The team even consulted with foreign patients to design a menu for them.

“We can’t serve the food that Indians have to people from foreign nations. So, based on their request, we drew up a menu that had an English breakfast, fruit juices, pasta and salads,” Sathahudeen said.“Patients are provided oranges and bananas to supplement their Vitamin C requirements. Even a cursory glance at the menu will reveal that it is taking care of all the nutritional needs of the patients,” he said. “The meals are prepared by the Men’s Hostel cook and students of the mess committee purchase it using the funds provided by the hospital,” he said. 

He said a free open rack has been placed in the examination hall at the hospital. “People brought from airports, railway stations and other places in the morning may not have had any food. Hence, we set up a fruit juice bar and stocked fruit bread. The instructions are clear; the food should not be shared. Measures have been taken to dispose of the waste properly,” he said. 

Menu
For foreigners 
Breakfast: Coffee, oats, bread and butter, jam and 2 boiled eggs
11am: Fruit juice
Lunch: Soup ,breads or bun chicken and vegetable salad
4pm: Coffee, biscuits /nuts 
Dinner: Bun and butter, milk, pea soup and bananas
Wednesday menu for Indian patients
Breakfast: Bread omelette,  2 oranges, tea, 1 litre mineral water 
11am: Fruit juice
Lunch: 2 chappathis, rice, fish fry, thoran, curry, curd, 1L mineral water
4pm: Tea, biscuits/banana fry/ vada
Dinner: Porotta, chicken fry and gravy, 2 bananas, 1L mineral water

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
COVID
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp