Kalamassery MCH sets standards high with balanced menu for patients

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, is trending on social media for all the right reasons.The menu prepared by the hospital for Covid-19 patients admitted at its isolation wards has caught the fancy of many for its stress on nutritional diet and the fact that it changes daily.While the team behind the menu has been getting calls from across the country, the members said they were simply doing their duty to ensure the well-being of the patients.

“The people behind the menu are principal Dr Thomas Mathew, Resident Medical Officer (RMO) Dr Ganesh Mohanan, Dr Deepa and me,” said Dr Sathahudeen, nodal officer and head of the hospital’s pulmonary department. He said the food listed in the menu is prepared at the Medical College Students’ Hostel Mess.“The food for the hospital staff is prepared at the mess. However, we wanted the people in the isolation wards to have something very nutritious and well-balanced,” said Sathahudeen.

He said of the other things that were taken note of while drawing up the menu was that it shouldn’t be monotonous. “The food had to be good as well as rich in protein and vitamins to boost the immunity of the patients,” he said.He said boosting patients’ immunity was one of the important weapons against the disease. “So, the team of doctors held discussions with the mess committee, comprising medical students, cooks and doctors,” he said. The team even consulted with foreign patients to design a menu for them.

“We can’t serve the food that Indians have to people from foreign nations. So, based on their request, we drew up a menu that had an English breakfast, fruit juices, pasta and salads,” Sathahudeen said.“Patients are provided oranges and bananas to supplement their Vitamin C requirements. Even a cursory glance at the menu will reveal that it is taking care of all the nutritional needs of the patients,” he said. “The meals are prepared by the Men’s Hostel cook and students of the mess committee purchase it using the funds provided by the hospital,” he said.

He said a free open rack has been placed in the examination hall at the hospital. “People brought from airports, railway stations and other places in the morning may not have had any food. Hence, we set up a fruit juice bar and stocked fruit bread. The instructions are clear; the food should not be shared. Measures have been taken to dispose of the waste properly,” he said.

Menu

For foreigners

Breakfast: Coffee, oats, bread and butter, jam and 2 boiled eggs

11am: Fruit juice

Lunch: Soup ,breads or bun chicken and vegetable salad

4pm: Coffee, biscuits /nuts

Dinner: Bun and butter, milk, pea soup and bananas

Wednesday menu for Indian patients

Breakfast: Bread omelette, 2 oranges, tea, 1 litre mineral water

11am: Fruit juice

Lunch: 2 chappathis, rice, fish fry, thoran, curry, curd, 1L mineral water

4pm: Tea, biscuits/banana fry/ vada

Dinner: Porotta, chicken fry and gravy, 2 bananas, 1L mineral water