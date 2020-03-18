Love across dimensions

By Express News Service

KOCHI: There’s a scene in ‘Anuraga Lola Rathri’, where the protagonist rushes on his bike to meet his girl. He’s anxious, tense, frustrated and slightly off, as to why Ammu, his girlfriend, is not picking his calls. Sure, he knows the reason—he was unable to meet her earlier that day and made her wait. Ananthan Unnikrishnan who plays Kichu, one of the primary characters in the short movie, displays a spectrum of emotions beautifully, all captured under cover of darkness, barely lit by the flickering street lights. Directed by Vishnudev and written by Saurav Suryaprabha, the 11-minute short film released recently is his ode to unconditional love beyond barriers.

“Ananthan, Saurav and I, are friends and avid storytellers. During one such session, the idea popped into our heads. A month later, we set up a casting call for the female lead (Ananthan just ‘had’ to be Kichu), found Priyanka Podiyan (Ammu) and began shooting. However, we ran into financial troubles so the post-production had to be halted. Later, things fell into place,” says Vishnudev.

The shortfilm is Vishnu’s first but has no visible glitches that would give away a beginner. “Probably because I’m a cinematography student. Regardless, there are a few errors we spotted after the release but it has been a fantastic learning curve, prepping us to do better in our upcoming films,” he quips. Upon reaching Ammu’s house, Kichu is relieved to find her. Post a few minor quarrels, which are oh-so-common among lovers, they unite.

Here, the camera pans onto Ammu, who is later found to be differently-abled. Isn’t this a spoiler? “I highly doubt. I was initially concerned if people would accept the characters the way they are portrayed, but right before the film was set in stone, I chanced upon a newspaper clipping that showed a physically-challenged man in a wheelchair being wedded to a woman. Right away, I was convinced,” Vishnu explains.

But he doesn’t want viewers to glorify love towards differently-abled people. “The whole point was to prove that one falls in love with a person’s mind, their values and the way they think. Not their body—a person is much more than that. Love is multi-dimensional. And here, it trumps over sympathy,” Vishnu adds.

Produced by Vishnu Medayil, Anuraj N Nair and Abhijith S Mullackal, ‘Anuraga Lola Rathri’ was shot by Vineeth Vijayakumar and Deepu S K. Joel Johns created the soundtrack and Sherin A Mathew edited the crisp short film. It is now streaming on YouTube.