Movement of trucks to be monitored, HC told

The state government has decided to monitor lane discipline of trucks and their unauthorised parking in the wake of the Avinashi mishap which killed 19 persons.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The state government has decided to monitor lane discipline of trucks and their unauthorised parking in the wake of the Avinashi mishap which killed 19 persons. The practice of trucks moving in convoy will be restricted. The road safety commissioner will monitor this through the state police chief and transport commissioner, stated a report that the government filed before the High Court.

The report states that the impact of the accident was heavy because the container was not properly locked to the truck. For avoiding such mishaps, the government also decided to establish wayside amenity centres and resting places for truck drivers and other long-distance passengers. PWD has identified 37 locations along NHs and 11 along state highways. KSRTC has decided to implement a crew change system for long-distance buses.

The government will ask Cochin Port Trust and authorities of other port trusts to ensure locking of containers properly to the truck before they leave the port. The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) and police should enforce this during their routine checking at the check posts. The MVD shall initiate action in association with C-DAC to introduce smart card for drivers to monitor their behaviour through GPS.

