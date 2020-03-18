SmartCity Kochi awarded for eco-friendly efforts

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The SmartCity Kochi has won the Facilities Management Excellence Award for maintaining ecological sustainability, instituted by Infrastructure, Facility, Human Resource and Realty Association (iNFHRA), an industry body. The award comes in recognition of the IT township’s go-green efforts that save energy, conserve water, recycle waste, avoid plastic and promote overall cleanliness.

The iNFHRA is an association that enables governments and industry bodies to deliberate on policy issues. “It is a great honour and recognition; We give high priority to sustainable energy and other green initiatives in all our projects,” said SmartCity Kochi CEO Manoj Nair.