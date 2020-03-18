Software to make work-from-home easy amid covid-19 scare

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Due to the recent outbreak of COVID-19, many workplaces were forced to shut down as a precautionary measure and employees are assigned to work from home. To make thing easier, Aries Group has come out with an innovative method to track employee efficiency with work monitoring and analysing software EFFISM (Efficiency Improvement System Management).

This revolutionary concept was validated by the research institute AIMRI with the support of Indywood Billionaires Club. EFFISM was developed under the innovative research programme of AIMRI. Online monitoring is a process that includes analysis of the past to identify possible improvements which can minimize errors/losses and preset targets for the future.

It also helpsenhance productivity and quality of an individual. The software ‘TIME’ (To Improve My Efﬁciency) developed as part of EFFISM, records all the efforts of trainees and the trainer can access the data without mediators, resulting in zero communication loss. The software is a platform for daily training planning and self-assessment, monitoring and assessment by superiors, health management etc.