STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Stories of sea and spices

Artist Saran Raj is conducting an open studio at URU Art Harbour to reveal many tales he unravelled during his journeys across Fort Kochi 

Published: 18th March 2020 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Swetha Kadiyala
Express News Service

KOCHI: Over the last few months, Madurai-based artist Saran Raj V has been strolling through the streets of Fort Kochi, trying to get a pulse of the historic trade city. There, he found a social milieu far more complex than anything he had expected. It was as fascinating as his hometown. Unsurprisingly, the spice market captivated him, so did the headload workers carrying sacks to the godowns, the women cleaning the streets before daybreak and the fishermen hoping for a good catch with the Chinese fishing nets.

But most serendipitously, Saran smelled a whiff of something familiar amid the fluttering sheets of white at Veli Dhobi Khana. On finding that many washermen and women spoke his language, he spent hours talking to them and recording what they have to say. Their stories form the focal point of Saran’s ongoing open studio at URU Art Harbour, a culmination of his year-long residency.

Mirroring the clotheslines at Veli, Saran propped a long coir rope on wooden stilts in the gallery. Hanging from the rope are pieces of cloth, each inscribed with an aphorism culled out from the audio recordings of washermen. Next to the rope is a large piece of plywood splayed out on the floor, charred in places with imprints of a coal iron press. Each imprint contains a portrait of the workers of the Dhobi Khana rendered by Saran. 

A graduate from Government College of Fine Arts, Chennai, Saran previously exhibited his work at the Students Biennale during the Kochi-Muziris Biennale in 2016 and Serendipity Arts Festival, Goa, in 2018. His artistic preoccupation lies in exploring diverse mediums associated with the Tamil folk culture, as evidenced by his accompanying installation series titled ‘Muted’. The artist has etched the handprint of labourers he encountered, on a traditional drum called Parai. “The batter head of the drum is made with cow skin. Parai was used back in the days when the ruler was to make public announcements in markets and public squares. The messenger would attract the attention of people by hitting the drum multiple times,” says the 30-year-old artist.

A trained sculptor, Saran’s ode to the spice capital of India comprises three installations called ‘Malabar Manual’. The first one is a large wooden nose adorned with cumin, cardamom, pepper, star anise and chilli. The other two frames house askew noses and spices, respectively. “The frames are modelled after wooden doors of godowns I have come across in the spice market. The noses represent the colonial traders who voyaged to Fort Kochi in search of spices,” says Saran. The open studio concludes on March 21. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp