Stories of sea and spices

Swetha Kadiyala By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Over the last few months, Madurai-based artist Saran Raj V has been strolling through the streets of Fort Kochi, trying to get a pulse of the historic trade city. There, he found a social milieu far more complex than anything he had expected. It was as fascinating as his hometown. Unsurprisingly, the spice market captivated him, so did the headload workers carrying sacks to the godowns, the women cleaning the streets before daybreak and the fishermen hoping for a good catch with the Chinese fishing nets.

But most serendipitously, Saran smelled a whiff of something familiar amid the fluttering sheets of white at Veli Dhobi Khana. On finding that many washermen and women spoke his language, he spent hours talking to them and recording what they have to say. Their stories form the focal point of Saran’s ongoing open studio at URU Art Harbour, a culmination of his year-long residency.

Mirroring the clotheslines at Veli, Saran propped a long coir rope on wooden stilts in the gallery. Hanging from the rope are pieces of cloth, each inscribed with an aphorism culled out from the audio recordings of washermen. Next to the rope is a large piece of plywood splayed out on the floor, charred in places with imprints of a coal iron press. Each imprint contains a portrait of the workers of the Dhobi Khana rendered by Saran.

A graduate from Government College of Fine Arts, Chennai, Saran previously exhibited his work at the Students Biennale during the Kochi-Muziris Biennale in 2016 and Serendipity Arts Festival, Goa, in 2018. His artistic preoccupation lies in exploring diverse mediums associated with the Tamil folk culture, as evidenced by his accompanying installation series titled ‘Muted’. The artist has etched the handprint of labourers he encountered, on a traditional drum called Parai. “The batter head of the drum is made with cow skin. Parai was used back in the days when the ruler was to make public announcements in markets and public squares. The messenger would attract the attention of people by hitting the drum multiple times,” says the 30-year-old artist.

A trained sculptor, Saran’s ode to the spice capital of India comprises three installations called ‘Malabar Manual’. The first one is a large wooden nose adorned with cumin, cardamom, pepper, star anise and chilli. The other two frames house askew noses and spices, respectively. “The frames are modelled after wooden doors of godowns I have come across in the spice market. The noses represent the colonial traders who voyaged to Fort Kochi in search of spices,” says Saran. The open studio concludes on March 21.