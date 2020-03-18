Vigilance Court dismisses bail petition of accused trio

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court on Tuesday dismissed the bail petition filed by the accused persons in flood relief fund diversion case.The court dismissed the bail pleas of Vishnu Prasad, Nithin N N and Shintu Martin saying the case was of a grave nature as the relief fund meant for people who lost their houses and properties in the deluge were diverted by the accused. The accused persons were remanded till March 31.

Vigilance legal advisor L R Renjith Kumar submitted that the accused should not be released on bail as an investigation is on to find out the total amount diverted and their release will affect the probe. Similarly, three accused persons are still absconding and are yet to be traced. The defence counsels submitted that all required data was collected by the Crime Branch.