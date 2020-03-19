STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Art goes online 

While most events have been cancelled or postponed, some have decided to  stream programmes online
 

Published: 19th March 2020 07:01 AM

By  Swetha Kadiyala
Express News Service

KOCHI:  With the world in the grip of Covid-19 fear, social distancing has become the buzzword. Your weekend night out has probably turned into binge-watching your favourite show from the comfort of your bed. More and more people staying indoors has meant that event organisers are forced to either postpone or cancel events. But a few have decided to take the situation in their stride by hosting or streaming programmes online.

In a first-of-its-kind attempt in the city, Papercup Events has launched a unique social media project titled ‘Alt of the box’. The online event which will go on for a month would involve Papercup announcing a theme every week and calling for painting, poetry, story, song, video and photography submissions which would be posted on Instagram and Facebook. “We are trying to bring people closer virtually through art at a time when there is panic. Apart from posting submissions on our handles, we will be featuring various performers through live streaming so that people can enjoy a concert remotely.

There are also plans to include a payment link through which the audience can tip the artist if they like the performance. It’s not a ticketed event but more like a crowdfunding one as many depend on shows to sustain themselves,” says Sanjay Sundar,  co-founder of Papercup which has had to cancel a music fest and a standup comedy event slated for next month. 

Although Papercup has jumped onto the bandwagon of online event hosting which is already taking off in metropolises like Bengaluru, other organisers in Kochi seem to have adopted a wait and watch approach. “We have had to postpone eight shows between our two venues. Nothing online has been planned in the immediate weeks as our focus is on curating live experiences. However, the operating costs have to be met so we have decided to take a call at the end of the month,” says Ria Verghese of The Cuckoo Club. 

A much-awaited hip-hop event by V12 Verve has also been postponed owing to the outbreak. “We are hoping to get back on track by May; a big event is on the cards. Artists have taken the opportunity to engage more on the virtual space themselves as it is pertinent to be relevant. If this lasts longer, we might also branch into the online space,” says Abraham Vadakkan, co-founder, V12 Verve. 

