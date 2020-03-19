Books to keep away the blues

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As people choose to remain indoors amidst the Covid-19 scare and recreational spaces bear a deserted look, denizens are looking for ways to spend their time being home quarantined. A solitary activity enjoyed by many, reading seems like an ideal choice. In this regard, Granthapura, a neighbourhood library. Started eight years ago in Panampilly Nagar, has spruced up its home delivery of books. “We did not want to fail in our commitment of providing books to people. Hence, even when the talks of closing down the facility came up, we decided to continue since reading is an activity that can keep the people engaged during the time of uncertainty,”said Alex Joseph, owner of the establishment.

With various delivery services promising zero contact with the goods, the library too promises proper sanitation of books. All the books are jacketed with plastic wrap and are cleaned with an alcohol-based cleaner. Books are cleaned as soon as they are returned to the library. Special care is taken to clean the furniture and frequently sanitise all contact points such as doorknobs.

“Even though we have always offered home delivery, people preferred to come to the library, browse the books and then select them. But with the virus outbreak, there is more demand for home delivery. People have also been calling us prior to visiting the library and requesting for the books they want to be kept aside, to reduce the time they spend inside the library,”says Alex.

The library with an online catalogue of books gives readers the provision to browse through and order books from the comfort of their homes. “We have branches at Panampilly Nagar, Kakkanad, Tripunithra and M G Road. All the centres are seamlessly connected, hence members can borrow and return books at any centre. We deliver to rural areas such as Mulanthuruthy, Kolenchery and others for a nominal fee. Our staff makes weekly schedules for areas to be covered,” adds Alex.