Head over to my book nook!

KOCHI: Staying home might be a nightmare for the extraverts while the introverts and book worms may be busy catching up on some reading. Having a reading nook at home can be a great relief—a serene entrance to the world of words and images. Here are a few ideas on how to easily create a cosy reading corner at your current living space.

The window seat

This is a great idea for those with broad window seats at home. Throw in some cushions and seats and you have a cosy, undisturbed corner already, Few string lights and a ceiling lamp can light up this corner when the sun isn’t around anymore. You can always pull the drapes and make some space for yourself.

The Potter corner

Remember Harry Potter's room under the stairs? That one may not have been too cosy, but a reading space under the stairs is a smart utilisation of space. If it is totally empty, place a long bench or a rectangular cupboard and throw-in some plush seats. Add some funky cushions, and warm hanging light and your reading corner are cosy to go!

Kid-friendly, pet friendly

When you have kids or pets around, setting up any of the above reading spaces may be hard. Throw in a floor bed or a large seat, so your child can join in on the reading habit. Add some pillows and cushions around the space for some space to play and crawl around. Place wall-mounted shelves to keep your books so that there are no chances of them being toppled over. Add a potted plant and you have a beautiful ensemble.

The makeshift corner

Not everyone would have a lot of space to spare, especially if you have flatmates and the common space is off-limits. Interestingly, you can turn any tiny corner of your room into a reading corner. A window would be a nice edition because it provides plenty of natural light throughout the day. Place a small bookshelf, (you can even convert a shoe shelf into one) to place your books. Even a haphazard arrangement would add to the charm. Move your favourite chair there, and you can begin the binge reading.

The classic library

This is for the bookworm who needs a library and not a nook! Transform a long rectangular wall in your living space or bedroom into a reading space. Throw in the shelves, few tchotchkes, and a couple of clever bookends to add some life to the arrangement. You can complete it with a recliner or chair, pillows and a lamp, so you have the right mood for some late-night reading.

