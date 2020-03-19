STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Head over to my book nook!

Staying home might be a nightmare for the extraverts while the introverts and book worms may be busy catching up on some reading.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Staying home might be a nightmare for the extraverts while the introverts and book worms may be busy catching up on some reading. Having a reading nook at home can be a great relief—a serene entrance to the world of words and images. Here are a few ideas on how to easily create a cosy reading corner at your current living space. 

The window seat
This is a great idea for those with broad window seats at home. Throw in some cushions and seats and you have a cosy, undisturbed corner already, Few string lights and a ceiling lamp can light up this corner when the sun isn’t around anymore. You can always pull the drapes and make some space for yourself. 
pic: @thehalcyondaysofsummer

The Potter corner
Remember Harry Potter’s room under the stairs? That one may not have been too cosy, but a reading space under the stairs is a smart utilisation of space. If it is totally empty, place a long bench or a rectangular cupboard and throw-in some plush seats. Add some funky cushions, and warm hanging light and your reading corner are cosy to go! pic: @brookewagnerdesign

Kid-friendly, pet friendly
When you have kids or pets around, setting up any of the above reading spaces may be hard. Throw in a floor bed or a large seat, so your child can join in on the reading habit. Add some pillows and cushions around the space for some space to play and crawl around. Place wall-mounted shelves to keep your books so that there are no chances of them being toppled over. Add a potted plant and you have a beautiful ensemble. 
pic: @mili.tra

The makeshift corner
Not everyone would have a lot of space to spare, especially if you have flatmates and the common space is off-limits. Interestingly, you can turn any tiny corner of your room into a reading corner. A window would be a nice edition because it provides plenty of natural light throughout the day. Place a small bookshelf, (you can even convert a shoe shelf into one) to place your books. Even a haphazard arrangement would add to the charm. Move your favourite chair there, and you can begin the binge reading.
pic: @simoneandherbooks

The classic library
This is for the bookworm who needs a library and not a nook! Transform a long rectangular wall in your living space or bedroom into a reading space. Throw in the shelves, few tchotchkes, and a couple of clever bookends to add some life to the arrangement. You can complete it with a recliner or chair, pillows and a lamp, so you have the right mood for some late-night reading.
pic: @bookrockbetty

