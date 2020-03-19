STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Inmates in a fix over govt plan to take over hostels

Many, including working women, worry about finding a shelter at a short notice if the hostels 
are taken over under the Disaster Management Act 

Published: 19th March 2020

By  Deena Theresa
KOCHI:  In the wake of an increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the district, the District Administration and the Health Department have issued a directive ordering the takeover of hostels of educational institutions, hotels and hostels, under the Disaster Management Act. However, this has left several working women and college students residing in hostels in a  quandary. While already being tormented by the panic surrounding the outbreak, they now fear ending up without a shelter.  

“Our company does not have a work-from-home option. As a result, we’ve to continue working. If my hostel is converted into an isolation ward, I’m unsure about finding shelter at such a short notice. My company does not provide paid leaves either,” said Sharanya, who works in a private company and resides in a working women’s’ hostel. Renuka R, an IT professional, echoed the same sentiment. “My hometown falls under the list of Covid-19 affected places. As a result, I have been asked by my family to remain in Kochi. I’m uncertain about my next move,” she said. 

Mini Arun, who runs Pavitra Ladies Hostel in Kochi, says her space is unlikely to be chosen but if it is, she has no qualms giving it up. “Only working women are currently residing at the hostel. The students had left for their homes earlier. But, I’ve bought supplies for the former to last until March 31 as I’ve asked them to avoid unnecessary travel,” she said. 

Apprehensions 
Several hostels managed by educational institutions continue to be open owing to the ongoing semester examinations. St Teresa’s Hostel, run by the autonomous college, has its doors open for the same. “Students who arrived from affected areas are kept separately. Exams will be conducted later for those residing outside the state and have gone home. Current inmates have been asked to remain in the hostel unless an emergency occurs. We haven’t received official confirmation about the hostel being converted into an isolated ward, yet. If so, we’re unsure how to go about housing the students who have to write exams,” said an official with the college. 

There were moves to convert the Cochin University of Science and Technology’s (Cusat) nearly-vacant hostel to an isolation ward. However, authorities haven’t confirmed the same. “The university has displayed its social commitment. We’ve hosted 10 camps during the floods. While we’re open to it, there are a few practical difficulties. Students who have left for their homes haven’t taken all their belongings and a few of them continue to reside in the hostel. We have informed the administration that they may not have another place to go,” said M Jayashanker, PRO, Cusat.

Amid the commotion, sources say unutilised spaces in hotels and private hospitals will be given the topmost priority to be converted into isolation wards. “Hostels and those run by educational institutions will be transformed into isolation centres only in emergency cases. Students and working professionals will be asked to return home,” said the district medical officer.

METRO POD CLOSED
While several hostels and facilities continue to remain open owing to students, working professionals and a few tourists, Metro Pod has shut its doors. “As several people from across the state and country arrive at Metro Pod, we thought it was safer to close the facility to avoid the spread of the virus. Moreover, we have mixed dormitories and zero separate rooms. It has been a week since the closure. Due to the current situation, we’re unable to confirm the tentative reopening date but it will remain closed until the end of this month,” said an employee  with Metro Pod.

