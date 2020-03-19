Job visa fraud victims recall ordeal

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: When he boarded a flight to Bali in Indonesia, Vishnuprasad Balakrishnan was hoping to land a decent job and earn a smart salary so that he could take care of his ailing parents and marry off his younger sister. A diploma holder in electronics, Vishnuprasad of Neendoor in Kottayam was working as a network engineer with a mobile service provider when Al Amal Enterprises, a recruiting agency, offered him a job visa to Poland.

He resigned in 2016 and was made to cough up `3 lakh for the visa. After several months of anxious wait, he was taken to Bali only to be picked up by immigration authorities for travelling on a fake visa. Fake visa racketeers shattered his dreams and the 30-year-old youth landed in a debt trap.Paul Antony of Al Amal Enterprises, who was arrested by Ernakulam Central police on Tuesday, had offered Vishnuprasad a job at an electronics company in Poland.

He demanded `3 lakh to arrange the visa and Vishnu paid `50,000 as advance. As he did not receive the visa, Vishnuprasad went to Paul’s New Delhi office, where Praveen Thankachan, a close aide of Paul, offered him a visa to Japan. Believing Praveen, Vishnuprasad gave him the remaining `2.5 lakh and was told that he should first go to Bali where he would get the visa.

The horror begins

His ordeal began in June 2017 when he flew to Bali from New Delhi, where he met three others who were also defrauded by Paul. Sajin Bosco and Rishi Gopal, natives of Kollam, and Koshy Achankunju of Adoor in Pathanamthitta were the others. Besides them, 25 others comprising Keralites and Tamilians were also there waiting for visas. Praveen had provided visa stamped on their passports. However, the four youth landed in the custody of immigration authorities at Bali airport as the visa was fake. They had to stay in Bali for around 28 days.

“When we realised that they had cheated us, one of our friends arranged money for our return tickets. We threatened Praveen that we would approach the Indian Embassy. He promised to repay the amount and requested us to reach Chennai. As we only wanted to get the money back, we returned,” said Vishnuprasad. He said he lost around `5 lakh in the whole process.

In Chennai too, they had to stay for around three months trying to extract the money from the frauds. “I had taken a loan after pledging my house and property in a cooperative bank to pay the money for the visa. Due to the default on repayment, the bank sent notices for initiating attachment proceedings. Following this, I had to return from Chennai and later, Rishi and Koshy also returned, but Sajin stayed back,” he said.

Main culprit’s final trick

Besides inflicting all these ordeals, Paul also filed a case against the youths alleging that they had trespassed on his house and attacked him. When the police came to know the complaint was fabricated, Paul agreed to pay the amount within six months. When he failed to pay even after seven months, the youth lodged a complaint with the Ernakulam Central police in February 2019.

Koshy, 34, fell into the frauds’ web after they offered him a job visa to Poland.

Countrywide network

Paul’s racket has a network across the country. Salji, a Muvattupuzha native, who was arrested recently from Aluva for job fraud, was one of his main accomplices.