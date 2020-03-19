STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kochi moves 33 places up in latest Smart City ranking

Ranked 21st in list released by Centre on Wednesday, against 54th last year | Implementing agency Cochin Smart Mission Ltd elated

Published: 19th March 2020 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Kochi, which had been lagging in the implementation of Smart City Mission projects, has finally improved its ranking. In the Smart City ranking published by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on Wednesday, the city ranked 21 out of 100 cities selected under Smart Cities Mission. It was ranked 54th in September last year. The new rankings have taken into account the efforts of the Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML) in implementing the projects.

“CSML faced several issues related to the availability of land approvals, lack of bidders and others. We are almost in the last phase of tender procedures and implementation of many projects are on. Kochi has moved to the higher ranking as efforts in implementation of projects carried out by CSML got higher weightage,” said CSML CEO Alkesh Kumar Sharma.He said a smart city can offer several facilities to improve the life of the city’s denizens. 

“We hope that all the projects taken up by CSML will help in raising the quality of life of people of the city,” he said. The revised City Ranking Formula took into account indices like the value of tendered projects, value of projects where work order was issued, value of completed projects and value of convergence projects.

At present, projects worth 65 per cent of the Smart Cities funds are in various stages of implementation. CSML also expects to award projects worth Rs 150 crore in the coming months. The projects implemented on e-health solutions in General Hospital by CSML recently bagged the Best Smart Health Project honour under the Smart City- Empowering India Awards.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Smart City Kochi
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A volunteer sprays disinfectants in a DTC bus in the wake of coronavirus at Sunehri Pul bus depot,in New Delhi.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus in Karnataka: Cases rise, state to be under lockdown till March end
Congress leader Digvijay Singh. (Photo| PTI)
How is Congress tackling rebel MLAs holed up in Karnataka?
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp