Lulu online delivery extended to 25 kms

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Lulu webstore has extended its delivery services within a 25-km radius of the store to serve customers who may be staying away from crowded places due to the threat of Covid-19. In a release here, Lulu said the home delivery will be available from West Kochi to North Paravoor, Kizhakkambalam to Vypeen and Angamaly to Perumbavoor.

The customers can order items, including daily provision, home appliances, electronic items and the like online. “The delivery team makes sure each product is picked, packed and delivered with utmost hygiene. You can choose and order from a vast range of products via www.luluwebstore.in,” a release said here. The payment can be done through credit/debit cards, online banking, Google Pay and others.

Customers staying beyond the 25km radius also have an option to order online for the products listed under Lulu Fashion store and Lulu Connect. EMI facility is also available for the products listed online, the release said.