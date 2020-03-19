Migrant worker remanded for attacking boy

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The migrant worker who assaulted a 12-year-old boy in his house in Thaikkavu, Pattimattom, on March 10 was remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday. According to Kunnathunad police, Kalia Maji, 46, of Odisha, entered the house of Majeed Parakunnath and attacked his son Ameer, a Class VI student, with a stick and stone without provocation. The boy sustained serious head injuries.

Kalia had come to the area just two days before the incident and had allegedly caused provocation by hurling stones at vehicles. He was injured after the residents attacked him when he attempted to escape after the attack. The police recorded the arrest after the accused, who had been undergoing treatment at Government Medical College Hospital, was discharged. According to the police, Kalia confessed that he was a drug addict.