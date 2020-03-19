Moving car catches fire

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A major tragedy was averted at Asharimukal in Vengola here on Wednesday morning when the fire that engulfed a moving car was doused by firefighters from the Fire Force’s Perumbavoor unit. The car belonging to Vengola native Shefin caught fire shortly before it reached his residence.

The Skoda Octavia car was bought by Shefin from Mattanchery on Tuesday. Shefin and his friends got out of the car on seeing the fire and alerted Fire Force officials. Soon, the officials reached the spot and extinguished the fire. “A short-circuit in the vehicles’s battery is believed to have set off the fire. The car was a pre-used one and its front portion was gutted,” said a Fire Force official.