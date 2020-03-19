Music album on Covid-19 awareness launched

By Express News Service

KOCHI: VPS Lakeshore Hospital, Kochi, in association with ‘She Medias’, launched a music album titled Covid-19 to raise awareness on the virus. In a function at Ernakulam Press Club, Sarath Mohan, the music composer and director of the video, launched the album by giving away the first CD to John Ditto, cine director and lyricist of the song. Media manager of VPS Lakeshore Hospital Maya M, playback singer Sudheesh Kumar who sung the song, and managing director of She Media Suja K S were present.

The music video, based on the state government’s recently-launched ‘Break the chain’ campaign, sheds light on washing hands, proper usage of masks and gloves and isolation. CEO of VPS Lakeshore Hospital S K Abdulla said the hospital is all set to fight the dreaded virus, by opening isolation wards. He requested the state government to ensure the availability of preventive chemicals and equipment in the market.