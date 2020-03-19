STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nestling hope

Malayalam writer Sethu’s first novel in English, The Cuckoo’s Nest is about a house for helpless girls run by a former nun

By Shevlin Sebastian 
Express News Service

KOCHI:  One of the surprises when you pick up The Cuckoo’s Nest by author A Sethumadhavan, his first English novel, is the foreword. It is written by none other than Sr Jesme, the author of Amen-The autobiography of a nun. But the choice of the prologue’s writer makes sense when you realise that the book is about Madam Agatha, a former nun who runs a home for troubled girls. Sethu clarifies that he had not read Sr Jesme’s Amen when he wrote the book. However, he was aware of the troubles faced by her and other nuns because of the widespread coverage in the media. 

“Perhaps, the impact was subconscious,” he says. And when Sr Jesme called Sethu after reading the novel, she said, “This is my story.” In the foreword Sr Jesme writes, “Sethu has imbibed the nuances of a woman’s mind who has left the convent life. I commend him for creating a character like Madam Agatha. She has transformed herself from a religious entity into a secular one.” 

This is true. Because, very early in the novel, Agatha says, “This is not an orphanage run by the mothers or a madhom run by the swamis. I had never asked you about your religion or caste, Neither did I listen to your private prayers to find out your religion. Your prayers are nothing but your attempt for a private communication with the Almighty.” She also tells the inmates that it would be a secular space and only those who believe in secularism and tolerance should join. Sethu had a specific reason to focus on the subjects. “It is to highlight the situation the country is going through,” he says. “This is my first socio-political novel.”  

At the ‘Cuckoo’s Nest’, there is a procession of girls from all over India, like Sabeena, Parveen Singh, and Ranjini, who are suffering from various psychological issues and are in search for mental peace. Asked why he attempted a novel in English, Sethu says, “It was an adventure or you can call it a misadventure.” 

What is interesting to know is that Sethu studied in a Malayalam-medium school in the village of Chendamangalam. “I did not learn English properly,” he says. “What I know is acquired English. When I was writing The Cuckoo’s Nest, I often consulted the dictionary and the thesaurus.” Many of the characters are composites. Thanks to his more than four-decade-long career, Sethu has worked in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Over the years, Sethu has met a wide variety of people. 

“I am also comfortable with the languages and cultures of these places,” says Sethu, who retired in 2005 as chairman and managing director of the South Indian Bank.And Sethu is also enjoying his 55th year as a writer. He has published 35 novels and short story collections. Among the many prizes he has won is the Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award, the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award as well as the Vayalar Award. “It has been a long journey,” says the 78-year-old with a smile.

