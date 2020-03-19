Notice to stop construction activities

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) on Wednesday said it had issued a notice to contractors – Art of Creation – to stop all temporary construction activities at Rajendra Maidan. The order came in the wake of reports on the construction works carried out by the firm which was entrusted with managing the laser show facility at the ground.

“The laser show was scrapped during LDF’s rule. Art of Creation was tasked with the maintenance of the laser show equipment and facility,” said GCDA chairman V Saleem in a statement here.