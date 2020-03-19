Paul’s firm had no licence

Gautham S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Paul Antony, who was arrested on Tuesday, had been running Al Amal Enterprise at Chittoor Road without a licence. He used his experience in the manpower supply field to trick victims.“Al Amal Enterprise operated without a licence and an office,” said Ernakulam Central CI S Vijayashankar. Paul was a licensed agent earlier. “His licence was cancelled after he was found guilty of fraud.

He then set up Al Amal Enterprise for use in the visiting cards that he gave to job-seekers,” he said. Paul used the names of people active in manpower supply to dupe his victims. “Whenever a person approached him for a job visa, Paul would set up a meeting near another enterprise that provided the visas and convince the victims that he was a genuine agent.

People would fall in his trap, give him the money and end up with fake visas,” he said. The police said over 10 cases were registered against Paul in 2016. Paul was taken for medical test on Tuesday after his arrest but was admitted to the hospital after he complained of chest pain. The magistrate reached the hospital on Wednesday and remanded him in custody.