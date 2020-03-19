PVS Hospital may be resurrected as quarantine centre

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The district administration is likely to take over the defunct PVS Memorial Hospital at Kaloor here to convert it into a quarantine centre and accommodate suspected Covid-19 patients, should the need arise. The move comes in the wake of the rise in the number of suspected Covid-19 cases in the district.

The hospital was closed down nearly a year ago due to financial issues. “The hospital is among the buildings shortlisted for accommodating people suspected of having Covid-19 and it will be taken over with immediate effect if there is an emergency. Since the hospital has been non-functional for the past several months, electricity and water connections need to be ensured before accommodating patients,” said District Collector S Suhas.

With over 500 beds, the hospital has enough space to accommodate a large number of patients. Suhas said the facilities available at Government Medical College, Kalamassery, Aluva taluk hospital and Muvattupuzha general hospital are enough to meet the current requirement.

“Each day, over 1,000 people are reaching Kochi from other countries. If they are from Covid-19-hit nations, they have to be placed under quarantine for 14 days. There is no clarity on the number of people who are going to reach Kochi in future. If things go beyond our expectations, the hospital and other institutions have to be taken over using the collector’s magisterial power,” said an officer with the district administration.

On Tuesday, the collector had ordered the takeover of hotels, hostels of educational institutions and unutilised rooms in private hospitals to convert them into isolation wards and keep people under quarantine there.

800 beds ready

The district administration has kept 800 beds ready across the city to accommodate suspected Covid-19 patients. Most beds are in and around Kalamassery MCH. “The situation is under control. There is no need to panic,” said District Collector S Suhas.