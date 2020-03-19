Satyagraha to spread public awareness

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Taking a different route, a few Gandhians have been on a three-day Satyagraha fast in the city to create awareness on the guidelines that people need to follow to prevent further spread of Covid-19. They decided to go for the Satyagraha to sensitise people on the life of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation who followed the naturopathic lifestyle to stay healthy.

“Besides maintaining personal hygiene, people need to change their lifestyle to stay healthy to combat such viral infections. People have forgotten the disciplined way of life, mainly food habits, and are abusing their body and mind by using tobacco and alcohol. We began fasting to make people aware about the dangers of such a lifestyle,” said Dr Babu Joseph, former director of National Institute of Naturopathy in Pune.