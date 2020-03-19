Taste of tradition

By Express News Service

KOCHI: When Ranjit and Renu, a Calicut-based couple residing in Bahrain with their two children Jay and Nanda, approached architects Nikhil Mohan and Shabna Nikhil of Thought Parallels, they had a clear picture in their minds about everything they wanted to include in the design of their house.Extremely proud of their culture and traditions, Ranjit and Renu wanted to pass on the values to their children who lived abroad and had very little touch with hometown. Hence, the family wanted a house that was in line with the traditions but also accommodated contemporary styling. With each vacation, the children needed to feel familiar and rooted in their family values.

The 3500-sqft site located in a private enclave away from the chaotic hustle bustle of Kozhikode city, while also being well-connected, was exactly what they wanted. “The humanistic desire to be culturally connected to one’s surroundings is reflected in the design of this house—a typology which can be identified with a specific region. This augmented facet is present in the architectural genre, spatial language and form, that hauls through the urban edifice,” says Nikhil.

According to Shabna and Nikhil, the idea was to respond to the traditional science, extract its essence, while arriving at a fresh and innovative interpretation of the same. A climate-sensitive design with sloping roofs and large overhangs is positioned to combat the heavy monsoon rain. Semi-permeable spaces such as patio and large expanses of veranda from the dining room take advantage of the tropical climate of Kerala.

Its linear horizontal lines and vast cantilevered roof forms weave around resident trees, while large expanses of glass blur the spatial boundaries between the garden and the house. The home is bound to provide you with a sense of infinity while walking through the open plan of the living spaces, which are divided by sliding bi-fold doors and in some cases, have been left without barriers.

“Instead of having conventionally demarcated spaces, the house spontaneously responds to its surroundings by choosing to dwell upon gratifying views from strategically placed rooms,” says Shabna. The straight flight, folded plate steel staircase coalesces with the lightness of the spaces around it. The spatial flow takes into consideration the family’s requirement of segregating public and private spaces. The ground floor has a living room, dining room, puja room, entertainment room, two kitchens and a guest room. The upper level has two bedrooms, a stair hall and a covered terrace.

There is a blank wall behind the terrace which cuts the heat from the south direction. The dining, open kitchen and family sitting is concentrated in the central hall, the prime space in the house. It experiences ventilation from all four sides of the room, which breathes and distributes air to different zones from the central space.The single-storey block is primarily made of steel members to make the structure lighter and landing it a sharply chiselled aesthetics. The slab, bricks and windows are all tucked in with meticulous detailing. The edge detail of the roof is also custom design for the project which gives a razor-sharp end profile.