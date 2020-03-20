STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Athani murder accused held again, sent to Central prison

1st accused Vinu Vikraman and 2nd accused Grintesh arrested for entering district despite being deported and committing crimes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The first and second accused in the sensational murder of gangster Binoy aka Gillappi, who was killed in full public view at Athani on November 17 last year, were arrested again on Thursday for violating the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA), or Goonda Act. Athani native Vinu Vikraman, 27, the first accused, and Grintesh, 29, of Manjikadu, the second accused, were arrested based on a report submitted by Ernakulam Rural SP K Karthik under Operation Dark Hunt, an ongoing special drive to nab goons, criminals and anti-social elements.

The police officials said the goons had earlier been deported from Ernakulam for a year under KAAPA for their involvement in various criminal cases. However, they returned to the city in violation of the order and committed crimes before getting arrested for the murder. Lodged at different jails since, they have now been sent to Central Jail, Viyyur. 

“Vinu Vikraman is booked in various cases, including murder, attempt to murder, assault, theft and violation of Arms Act, registered in the Nedumbassery, Chengamanad, Kalady, Ayyampuzha and North Paravoor police station limits in the past seven years. Despite being exiled, he returned to Angamaly and was involved in five criminal cases, including Binoy’s murder,” said a police official.

Grintesh, aka Indava, is booked in 10 criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, assault, unlawful assembly, rioting, theft and violation of Arms Act, registered in the Chengamanad, Kalady and Angamaly police station limits.Bad blood between two gangs led to Binoy’s murder. Earlier, Akhil, who is one of the accused in his murder, was attacked by members of Binoy’s gang. Later, a gang led by Vikraman hacked Binoy to death in front of Diana Bar at Athani.

9 arrests, 17 deportations
So far, nine goons have been arrested and 17 goons deported under KAAPA under Operation Dark Hunt since its launch in December last year. “Five goons who are Munambam natives will be deported soon. Strict action will be initiated against the goons in the coming days,” said Ernakulam Rural SP K Karthik.

