Breathalysers can be used on airport staff in emergency situation: HC

The court said the interim stay on the use of breathalyser on the airport staff will, however, remain in force for two weeks

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The High Court on Thursday made it clear that in case any airport employee at the Calicut, Kochi and Trivandrum airports is suspected to be under the influence of alcohol, all due tests, including breathalyser examination, can be carried out on them after taking all due precautions to prevent the contamination of the apparatus.

The court said the interim stay on the use of breathalyser on the airport staff will, however, remain in force for two weeks in view of the fact that breathalyser tests involved the use of a mouth piece and blowing into the instrument. The court had passed the stay order on a petition filed by Santhosh Kumar S, assistant general manager, Airports Authority of India, Trivandrum International Airport, and others against the breathalyser test on airport staff.

