STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Collections fall in district depots

The daily revenue of KSRTC  Ernakulam and Thevara depots has  declined by 60 per cent 

Published: 20th March 2020 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

A file picture of Ernakulam KSRTC bus station  Express

By Meera Suresh
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Like every other sector, the KSRTC too has been badly hurt by the Covid-19 scare. The panic associated with the outbreak has forced people to stay indoors, which has hit the revenue of KSRTC Ernakulam and Thevara depots. According to District Transport Officer V M Thajudheen, the revenue has fallen by over 60 per cent. “In Ernakulam and Thevara depots, the collections have gone down by over `1.4 lakh a day. Statewide, there is a decline of over `5.5 lakh a day,” said Thajudheen. 

With the number of passengers going down, the depot has been forced to cut short services from 80 to 45. Almost all long-distance services to cities like Bengaluru and Chennai have been cancelled. “Most days, there are zero reservations. Even if one or two passengers reserve tickets, we arrange seats for them on inter-state services from Thiruvananthapuram. It is not feasible to ply services to places like Bangaluru and Chennai for just two or three passengers,” said the official.

According to sources, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu Road Transport Corporation buses to Kochi have stopped plying. “At the same time, we are running maximum short-distance and inter-district services to help people in need. Services towards Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode are being operated as usual even if passengers are less. We don’t want to be denying public transportation facilities at a time when private buses in the city are keeping off roads for many reasons,” said the official. 

Safe working environment 
The cancellation of services has enabled many KSRTC employees to go on leave but the corporation is doing everything possible to ensure that the remaining staff have a safe working environment. “While we are concerned over the exposure the KSRTC staff might have, we are also ensuring the employees get access to face masks and sanitisers. We are even providing the passengers with santisers and facilities to wash their hands at every depot,” he added. 

Many NGOs and organisations like Lions Club are working in association with the depots to supply santisers and masks to passengers.The corporation is also working closely with the health and police departments to keep a check on passengers who show symptoms of illness. “So far, we have not received any complaint from the employees or passengers with regard to the measure we adopt,” said the official.

B1.4 lakh decline in daily collections from Thevara,  Ernakulam depots 

Help pours in
Many NGOs and organisations like Lions Club are working in association with the depots to supply santisers and masks to passengers. Recently, an organisation working for expatriates had supplied masks and sanitisers for passengers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Coronavirus Karnataka: Two patients recovered, one new case stems up
PM Modi orders 'janta curfew' for coronavirus, advises not to panic-buy essentials
Gallery
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, you might be getting more free time than usual with not much option available outdoor. Worry not, here is our guide to streaming platform Amazon Prime Video that offers some amazing Malayam movies that can keep you occupied. Have a look here.
House quarantined? Binge-watch these Malayalam movies on Amazon Prime to kill boredom during COVID-19 days
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp