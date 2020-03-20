Collections fall in district depots

Meera Suresh By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Like every other sector, the KSRTC too has been badly hurt by the Covid-19 scare. The panic associated with the outbreak has forced people to stay indoors, which has hit the revenue of KSRTC Ernakulam and Thevara depots. According to District Transport Officer V M Thajudheen, the revenue has fallen by over 60 per cent. “In Ernakulam and Thevara depots, the collections have gone down by over `1.4 lakh a day. Statewide, there is a decline of over `5.5 lakh a day,” said Thajudheen.

With the number of passengers going down, the depot has been forced to cut short services from 80 to 45. Almost all long-distance services to cities like Bengaluru and Chennai have been cancelled. “Most days, there are zero reservations. Even if one or two passengers reserve tickets, we arrange seats for them on inter-state services from Thiruvananthapuram. It is not feasible to ply services to places like Bangaluru and Chennai for just two or three passengers,” said the official.

According to sources, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu Road Transport Corporation buses to Kochi have stopped plying. “At the same time, we are running maximum short-distance and inter-district services to help people in need. Services towards Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode are being operated as usual even if passengers are less. We don’t want to be denying public transportation facilities at a time when private buses in the city are keeping off roads for many reasons,” said the official.

Safe working environment

The cancellation of services has enabled many KSRTC employees to go on leave but the corporation is doing everything possible to ensure that the remaining staff have a safe working environment. “While we are concerned over the exposure the KSRTC staff might have, we are also ensuring the employees get access to face masks and sanitisers. We are even providing the passengers with santisers and facilities to wash their hands at every depot,” he added.

Many NGOs and organisations like Lions Club are working in association with the depots to supply santisers and masks to passengers.The corporation is also working closely with the health and police departments to keep a check on passengers who show symptoms of illness. “So far, we have not received any complaint from the employees or passengers with regard to the measure we adopt,” said the official.

B1.4 lakh decline in daily collections from Thevara, Ernakulam depots

Help pours in

Many NGOs and organisations like Lions Club are working in association with the depots to supply santisers and masks to passengers. Recently, an organisation working for expatriates had supplied masks and sanitisers for passengers.