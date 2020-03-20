STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kochi: Corp to set up washbasins at 50 places, distribute 1 lakh masks

Mayor Soumini Jain announced the move after attending the video conference held by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Thursday.

People wear masks as preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | EPS/ Madhav K)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  With the number of suspected Covid-19 cases witnessing a spike in the state and 27 persons testing positive so far, the corporation has finally initiated steps to prevent its spread. The corporation will set up sanitisers and washbasins at 50 locations in the city. It has also decided to distribute nearly one lakh masks among people.

“The corporation has taken several steps to prevent the spread of Covid-19. We have decided to set up washbasins and sanitisers at 50 locations. The corporation and health secretaries have been asked to procure sufficient number of infrared thermometer,” she said. She said a helpdesk will be set up at the corporation office in coordination with the district administration. 

The corporation has also decided to entrust health officers with the task of ensuring hygiene in public places. “A squad has been formed in each division. It will submit action-taken reports every week to the health officer,” she said.“Strict action will be taken against wayside eateries functioning in unhygienic conditions. The corporation has also decided to approach the government to set up testing centre at Fort Kochi taluk hospital,” she said.

