COVID-19: Education institutions go online, students learn from home

 Technology, specifically the internet, has come to the rescue of educational institutions which had to suspend their academic activities in view of Covid-19.

For representational purposes

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Technology, specifically the internet, has come to the rescue of educational institutions which had to suspend their academic activities in view of Covid-19. With teaching in classrooms not an option, many institutions started offering classes online to their students.

Global Public School principal Sreekumar Kartha said the school started conducting online classes the day after the government announced the holidays. “Online classes are being held for Classes X and XII students. We have finished around 60 sessions,” he said. 

“The school also held online classes, mainly storytelling sessions, for Class I and II students,” he said. The school has allowed teachers to come to the school or teach from home, with more stress on the latter.
Ruby Antony, the principal of Rajagiri Public School, Kalamassery, said around 100 Class XII students of all streams are attending classes online.

“Online classes are being held for Class X students too,” she said. “No classes are being held for students in junior sections. Since their examinations were not held, the school has uploaded the question papers, which they can attempt at home, and provided details about the projects and homework to be done during the holidays,” Ruby said.

Cusat not behind
The Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) has also decided to continue its academic activities through online platforms. The teaching and learning processes will continue uninterrupted during the holidays. The study materials will be circulated and interaction with students will be done online. “The remaining portions of the semester will be completed and the examinations will be held from April 15,” Vice-Chancellor K N Madhusoodanan said.

Thursday update
96 added to observation list
6 new admissions to Kalamassery MCH isolation ward 
21 blood samples sent to NIV, Alappuzha
495 calls received by coronavirus control room
2,579 passengers who arrived on 22 international flights screened
1,158 home quarantined in district
23 in isolation wards 

