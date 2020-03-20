STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Flouting health advisory, 16 people gather to watch magic glow; nabbed

The residents were up in arms against crowding of people to watch the magical glow.

Published: 20th March 2020 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Palluruthi police have initiated action against those who gathered at Kumbalangi to watch the magical glow in the waters (Kavaru) in violation of the Covid-19 advisory of the state government. 
The police team arrested 16 persons, including those from Alappuzha, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kannur districts on Wednesday night. 

The residents were up in arms against crowding of people to watch the magical glow. The police conducted a search and sent back 12 families that arrived in the area. Those who ignored the police directive to leave the place were arrested.Police said that those who sent children below 18 and those coming with kids to watch the magical glow at Kumbalangi will be booked under relevant Sections. The government had banned gatherings at public places in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Coronavirus Karnataka: Two patients recovered, one new case stems up
PM Modi orders 'janta curfew' for coronavirus, advises not to panic-buy essentials
Gallery
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, you might be getting more free time than usual with not much option available outdoor. Worry not, here is our guide to streaming platform Amazon Prime Video that offers some amazing Malayam movies that can keep you occupied. Have a look here.
House quarantined? Binge-watch these Malayalam movies on Amazon Prime to kill boredom during COVID-19 days
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp