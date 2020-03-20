Flouting health advisory, 16 people gather to watch magic glow; nabbed

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Palluruthi police have initiated action against those who gathered at Kumbalangi to watch the magical glow in the waters (Kavaru) in violation of the Covid-19 advisory of the state government.

The police team arrested 16 persons, including those from Alappuzha, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kannur districts on Wednesday night.

The residents were up in arms against crowding of people to watch the magical glow. The police conducted a search and sent back 12 families that arrived in the area. Those who ignored the police directive to leave the place were arrested.Police said that those who sent children below 18 and those coming with kids to watch the magical glow at Kumbalangi will be booked under relevant Sections. The government had banned gatherings at public places in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak.