Lost in Music

KOCHI: The Lost Circus calls itself a five-piece experimental music band from Kochi formed in the summer of 2017. And ‘experimental’ is right. With its soothing blend of cheery tunes underlined with a medley of genres, the band is attempting to introduce a fresh breed of music to its audience. The act with Akhil Mathew on the keyboard, Ashwin Aryan on vocals, Chris Paul on lead guitar, Nikhil Dominic on bass guitar and Sibin Paul on drums has recently launched its first single titled ‘Fly’.

Though the song has sparse lyrics, you hardly notice it as the tune is breezy, upbeat and an immediate pick-me-up; the kind you would imagine nodding your head to while on a long drive on a bright summer’s day. The title then is perfect. The song lifts you to an exhilarating state of being weightless, of gliding placidly in the sky.

The single is a refreshing departure from the hard rock and heavy metal genres that until recently populated Kochi’s indie music scene. “The response has been positive so far. All the members come from heavy metal or death metal backgrounds so the song is an experiment for us. We have also shot a music video for it which will be uploaded soon,” says Chris Paul, the lead guitarist.

All five members, in their late 20s and early 30s, have been long-time friends and collaborators. “We have seen each other perform for many years but got the opportunity to form the band only in 2017. The band started with a different lineup but after the exit of two members due to personal reasons, we had to regroup and revamp our music,” says Chris.

Still figuring out what its trademark genre is, The Lost Circus has been composing tracks which are a melange of ambient and pop styles with elements soft and post-rock. “I can’t classify our music into one category. It solely depends on the track which we modify as we go, we try to achieve the best combining all instruments. However, we make sure that all our songs have happy and uplifting notes,” adds Chris.

The band is currently working towards the release of its maiden album which will be out in the next few months. “The album will have eight new tracks. All of them have been composed, we will soon schedule the recording. Before that, we are planning to launch another single,” says Chris. After a smashing performance at The Cuckoo Club in December last year, the band is hoping to kick off its tour post the

album release.