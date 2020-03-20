STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three cops suspended for taking bribe

The Kochi City Police on Thursday placed three officers under suspension for demanding bribe from a person for illegal parking on Vallarpadam Container Road here. 

Published: 20th March 2020 09:38 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Kochi City Police on Thursday placed three officers under suspension for demanding bribe from a person for illegal parking on Vallarpadam Container Road here. Senior civil police officer (CPO) K K Shibu and CPOs Dileep K and Satheesh Mohan with the Mulavukad police station were suspended following a preliminary probe into a complaint filed by North Paravoor native T C Subin before the city police commissioner.

“The officers have been suspended pending an inquiry. The Udayamperoor CI will carry out further probe into the complaint,” said Additional City Police Commissioner and DIG K P Philip who issued the suspension order.As per the complaint, the incident occurred on the night of January 7 when the complainant, who was travelling with a woman friend, parked his car near Ponnarimangalam toll plaza. A police team led by Shibu reached the spot and collected his address and mobile phone number. They demanded `10,000 and accepted `3,000 which Subin had in his possession at the time. Shibu then directed Subin to pay the remaining amount at the police station the next day and allowed them to leave. 

After Subin lodged the complaint, a preliminary probe by ACP Laljy found Shibu was on night duty on the said date and had left the station saying he had received an alert that septic tank waste was being disposed on the sides of Container Road. The report said the alert was fake and that Shibu took the bribe by threatening Subin and his friend. He also conducted the vehicle test flouting norms and his act maligned the image of police, said the report. Sources said allegations of bribery had been levelled against Shibu earlier too.


