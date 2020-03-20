Timely action by cops saves suicidal woman and toddler

Gautham S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Timely intervention of the Rural Police Control Room as well as Pink Police personnel prevented a 26-year-old woman from committing suicide with her two-and-a-half-year-old child on Wednesday.

“The woman had left her husband’s house at North Paravoor around 9am following issues with the in-laws and went to the Aluva Manappuram bridge around 11.15am with her child with the intention to commit suicide. She called her husband who is working in Thiruvananthapuram and told her that she was at Aluva and was going to commit suicide,” said Rural Police Control Room SI K T Mohammed Kabeer.

Though he got panicked initially, the woman’s husband soon regained composure and rang up a relative working in the Ernakulam police. The information was passed on to the District Police office and the Control Room was alerted. Soon, Control Room and Pink Police officials left for Aluva.“With the Cyber Cell’s help, we pinpointed her location at Manappuram and started a search after reaching there. She was spotted near Kottaram Kadavu by one of the officials who identified her by the colour of her dress,” said Kabeer.

Prameela, senior civil police officer, Pink Police, said the woman seemed very upset when they found her.

“She knew her husband informed the police. She didn’t talk to us at first, but burst into tears later. We consoled her and took her to the Vanitha Cell where senior officials talked to her,” Prameela said. She also talked to her husband. “She didn’t have any issues with him,” Kabeer said. The woman was taken to her residence at Cherai by her uncle. She will be counselled at Vanitha Cell soon.

People’s presence helped

The presence of pedestrians on the bridge also helped police officials in saving the woman and child.

“Since it was daytime, several people were using the bridge due to which she could not commit suicide. So, she wennt to Kottaram Kadavu and returned when the bridge was almost deserted. That’s when our official saw her,” said Kabeer.