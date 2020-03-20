Woman held for offering ‘magic cure’ for COVID-19 in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 47-year-old woman was arrested by the Cheranalloor police on Thursday after she was found to be performing sorcery to cure Covid-19. Hajira Beevi, a native of Cheranalloor, was arrested from her residence following a complaint. According to a police official, Hajira has a history of involving in sorcery activities. “She claims to cure diseases by chanting incantations and sprinkling holy water.

She claimed Covid-19 can be cured by these occult activities and also began treatment at her residence,” he said. The complaint was lodged along with a video of her practising sorcery. The police have booked her under Sections 269 and 420 of IPC. The accused will be produced at the court on Friday.