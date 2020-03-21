12 UK nationals who tested negative can fly back soon

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The 12 UK citizens who tested negative for Covid-19 can return to their country without hassle and delay even as six members of the 19-member contingent who tested positive stay back in Kochi for treatment. The wife of the Covid-19 affected UK national will also stay in Kochi. H er test results were negative from the start,District Collector S Suhas told TNIE that the 12 UK residents can go back to their country once the procedures are completed. He said the travel documents will be returned to them.

“Since they tested negative, there is no point in restricting them from travelling. Some procedures have to be completed first. We are unsure whether we can send them back on the same flight (Emirates flight from Kochi to Dubai) in which they planned earlier. The government has to take a final decision,” he said.

Suhas said the condition of UK residents whose samples tested positive was stable. They are in the isolation ward of Government Medical College, Kalamassery.

“The five UK natives are in the age group 55-85. Their condition is stable and there is no need to worry,” Agriculture Minister V S Sunilkumar told reporters here on Friday.However, the condition of the UK native who first tested positive for Covid-19 is not stable, Sunilkumar said. The 19-member tourist contingent from the UK had reached Kerala on March 6 via the Cochin International Airport, but it was only on March 10 that one of the members started showing symptoms, including fever, sore throat and excessive breathlessness. On March 14, 10.30 pm the UK team slipped out of the resort in Munnar where they were staying, before the results of the Covid-19 test came out.They boarded the Emirates flight early on March 15, but before it took off the authorities stepped in and offloaded the entire UK contingent.

Alert in district after more new cases

The state government has tightened surveillance after more Covid-19 cases were confirmed in the district on Friday. “A meeting with 24 private hospital heads was held to adjust the isolation facilities of government hospitals. Around 197 isolation beds, 97 ICU beds and 35 ventilators have been kept ready to treat patients,” the minister said.

Traders at Broadway announce shutdown

Kochi: Broadway Shop Owners Association, a body of traders at Broadway market, has announced a three-day shutdown in view of the social distancing call issued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. More than 250 wholesale and retail shops will remain closed from March 22 to 24. “We will remain vigilant to avoid the spread of Covid-19,” said association president P A Sageer.

HC closed on March 21, 28

Kochi: The High Court shall remain closed on March 21 and 28 following declaration of holiday for all government offices by the state government on Saturdays in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.