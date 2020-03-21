Amid outbreak, Pareed’s ‘Corona’ shoots to fame

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: When he decided to name his textile shop ‘Corona’, K Pareed of Muvattupuzha never imagined that he and his shop would achieve global fame one day. As photos and videos of his shop continue to trend on social media, people are coming in cars and autorickshaws to see his shop, which might be the only one in the country to have this name.“People come and click selfies with my shop in the background. Some are so curious that they come from far-off places,” the 61-year-old says. He says the shop has been in existence for 27 years. “People here know me as Corona Pareed and that has not changed,” he adds.

Pareed says it is only now that the name ‘Corona’ has attained a negative connotation. “I began my journey as a businessman in 1970, when I was just 12. After gaining experience as a tailor, I set up a tailoring shop. By 1993, I had a full-fledged shop to sell shirts produced at my tailoring shop,” he recalls.

Pareed was looking up the dictionary for a proper brand name for his shop, when he came across the word ‘corona’. “The word struck me as different. It also had a refined ring to it. Besides, it has multiple meanings like ‘the crown’, ‘the outer ring of the sun’ and even ‘heart valve’. All of them sounded positive. So I named my shirts Corona,” he says. Any textile shop in the state will be familiar with his Corona shirts, he says.

“Now, with the outbreak of this viral disease, the name has got a negative tinge,” Pareed admits. He doesn’t know why the virus has been named ‘corona’. “Maybe it’s the all-encompassing nature of the disease,” he says. Still, Pareed is glad that all the negativity has not affected his business. “I am not planning to change the name of the shop,” says Corona Pareed.