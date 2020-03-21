STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Blighted by drugs

40 cases, involving juveniles, were registered in Kochi under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act  in 2019, next only to theft (45 cases) 

Published: 21st March 2020 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

By  Linta Mary Philip
Express News Service

KOCHI:  A few days ago, a video showing intoxicated youth attacking police in Kochi made the rounds on social media. The altercation began when a group of adults and minors, all under the influence of drugs and alcohol, got into a fight with local people, which resulted in police intervention. As disturbing as the visuals might be, it hinted at the rising drug menace in Kochi. The easy availability of drugs in metropolitan cities like Kochi and Kozhikode has reflected in the number of cases being registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) against minors. In 2019, the number of NDPS cases involving juveniles in the city was 40, second only to theft (45 cases).

Illus   Express

“The vast majority of minors involved in such cases come from broken families of the lower rungs of society. They are often introduced to drugs by their peer groups. The majority of these children fall in the age group of 16 to 18 and most of them come from slums in the city,” said Renjith Kumar, magistrate of Justice Juvenile Board. According to the staff of observation homes, minors who are indicted in such cases say drugs are easily available near their schools and homes. In many cases, theft becomes an associated crime, with them resorting to stealing to fund drug habits. 

“Many of the children come from homes, where a parent might be remarried or absent. Their peer groups hold heavy influence on them. In most cases, one or two members of a group are nabbed by the police and sent to reformation’ or de-addiction centres. But, they go back to their groups after the period,” said a counsellor working with such children.

However, the psycho-social intervention measures taken by the District Child Welfare Unit has reduced the instances of minors falling back into the world of crime, said  Zaina K B, district child protection officer.  “We could bring down the number of children returning to crime to five per cent,” she added. As per the Juvenile Justice Act, which is reformative, initiatives such as Kaval project of the state government which seeks to monitor and rehabilitate children involved in crime also plays a transformative role.  Ever since its introduction, there has been a fall in the number of cases registered too. 

Rise in POCSO cases   
There is also an increase in the number of Pocso cases involving children. Many think substance abuse contributes to this. “The availability of porn materials even to young children also might be pushing them towards such acts,” said Renjith Kumar, magistrate of Justice Juvenile Board.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp