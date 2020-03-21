Blighted by drugs

Linta Mary Philip By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A few days ago, a video showing intoxicated youth attacking police in Kochi made the rounds on social media. The altercation began when a group of adults and minors, all under the influence of drugs and alcohol, got into a fight with local people, which resulted in police intervention. As disturbing as the visuals might be, it hinted at the rising drug menace in Kochi. The easy availability of drugs in metropolitan cities like Kochi and Kozhikode has reflected in the number of cases being registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) against minors. In 2019, the number of NDPS cases involving juveniles in the city was 40, second only to theft (45 cases).

Illus  Express

“The vast majority of minors involved in such cases come from broken families of the lower rungs of society. They are often introduced to drugs by their peer groups. The majority of these children fall in the age group of 16 to 18 and most of them come from slums in the city,” said Renjith Kumar, magistrate of Justice Juvenile Board. According to the staff of observation homes, minors who are indicted in such cases say drugs are easily available near their schools and homes. In many cases, theft becomes an associated crime, with them resorting to stealing to fund drug habits.

“Many of the children come from homes, where a parent might be remarried or absent. Their peer groups hold heavy influence on them. In most cases, one or two members of a group are nabbed by the police and sent to reformation’ or de-addiction centres. But, they go back to their groups after the period,” said a counsellor working with such children.

However, the psycho-social intervention measures taken by the District Child Welfare Unit has reduced the instances of minors falling back into the world of crime, said Zaina K B, district child protection officer. “We could bring down the number of children returning to crime to five per cent,” she added. As per the Juvenile Justice Act, which is reformative, initiatives such as Kaval project of the state government which seeks to monitor and rehabilitate children involved in crime also plays a transformative role. Ever since its introduction, there has been a fall in the number of cases registered too.

Rise in POCSO cases

There is also an increase in the number of Pocso cases involving children. Many think substance abuse contributes to this. “The availability of porn materials even to young children also might be pushing them towards such acts,” said Renjith Kumar, magistrate of Justice Juvenile Board.