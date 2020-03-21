STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Debris fully removed from Holy Faith H2O and Kayaloram sites

The company has shifted 875 loads of debris from Holy Faith H2O and 1,050 loads from Golden Kayaloram sites.

After nearly three months of efforts, contractors and workers have cleared the concrete debris of Holy Faith H2O, one of the five apartment complexes demolished in January post an SC order | Arun Angela

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Aluva-based Prompt Enterprises has completed shifting the debris of Holy Faith H2O and Golden Kayaloram apartment complexes on Thursday. Shifting of the rest of the debris of Alfa Serene twin towers and Jain’s Coral Cove will be over by next week.  

“We have finished shifting the concrete debris from Holy Faith H2O and Golden Kayaloram sites on Thursday. The process was completed before the extended deadline of March 27. Within the next two working days, the remaining 150 loads of debris will be removed from the sites of Alfa Serene twin towers and Jain’s Coral Cove,” said Achyuth Joseph, partner, Prompt Enterprises. 

The company has shifted 875 loads of debris from Holy Faith H2O and 1,050 loads from Golden Kayaloram sites. Earlier, Edifice Engineering, the firm which demolished three of the apartments, had given the steel and iron bar segregation work to Vijay Steels and Explosives which razed the twin towers of Alfa Serene. 

As Golden Kayaloram and Alfa Serene apartments had more redbricks in their structure, the contractor used it for basement filling in the neighbouring locations. Rest of the rubble was converted into concrete bricks. “We have reused the majority of the debris of Holy Faith H2O and Jain’s Coral Cove for producing concrete bricks. Rest of the debris was used for basement filling and road construction with the approval of Maradu municipality. As the debris didn’t have many iron bars, we didn’t have to bring the rubble master and we used stationary crushers for making the bricks,” he said.  

