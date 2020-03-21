Duo held after stolen bike runs out of petrol

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In an incident fit for comedy movies, two persons, including a minor, landed in police net on Thursday after the two-wheeler they allegedly stole from a house ran out of petrol! The incident took place at Kuthiyathodu near Nedumbassery.Riyad, 19, of Vadakekkara and a 17-year-old had stolen the bike from a house at Kuthiyathodu on Thursday morning. However, the bike stopped while they were on their way to North Paravoor. “They thought it was a technical issue. In fact, the vehicle had run out of petrol,” said an officer with the Chengamand police station.

After they failed to start the bike again, the accused contacted a mechanic at Poosaripady and dropped the bike at his workshop. They also gave their phone number to the mechanic and asked him to call once the work was over.

“Meanwhile, the owner lodged a complaint with the police after he found the vehicle missing. An examination of visuals from CCTV cameras on the Nedumbassery-North Paravoor Road stretch revealed that two helmet-clad youths were riding the stolen bike. Messages about the incident were spread via WhatsApp groups and the bike was traced from the workshop,” the official said.

There’s more

Later, a police officer posing as the mechanic contacted the duo saying the technical issue with the bike was rectified and asked them to come to the workshop. “The duo came to the workshop in the evening. However, our team was present at the spot and took them into custody. The two have no previous criminal cases against them. They were students who wanted to own a modern bike,” said an official. Riyad was produced before a magistrate court and remanded in judicial custody. The minor was sent to a juvenile home.