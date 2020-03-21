STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 100-crore deposit scam: Accused nabbed

G Unnikrishnan Nair named his firm Kerala Housing Finance Ltd to trick depositors into believing it is govt-owned

Published: 21st March 2020 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After giving police the slip for over a year, the chairman of a private financial company that allegedly duped people of over `100 crore after promising them a high-interest rate finally landed in police net on Friday.Thiruvananthapuram native G Unnikrishnan Nair, 56, chairman of Kerala Housing Finance Ltd (KHFL), was nabbed from Thodupuzha by the Kochi City police. 

The officials said the search for Unnikrishnan was launched in December 2018 when several depositors lodged complaints with the police saying that the returns from KHFL had stopped.  “The accused cheated the public by naming his company KHFL which resembles the name of a state government-owned housing finance company. 

G Unnikrishnan Nair

KHFL had around 29 branches in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The accused duped the people by promising them 14 per cent interest on their deposits with the firm,” said Ernakulam ACP K Laljy.He said the police received complaints from several persons who lost an estimated `50 crore in total. “With his arrest, more complaints are expected. In total, he collected close to `100 crore,” Laljy said.

Former govt officials were main targets
Launched in 1992, KHFL mainly targeted retired government officials who wanted to get good interest on their deposits. As many as 35 cases are registered against Unnikrishnan across the state. The police had arrested KHFL general manager Krishnan Nair and Ernakulam branch manager Gopalakrishnan in 2018. They had said that demonetisation and 2018 flood affected the firm’s operations. “Each customer deposited around D6 lakh. Unnikrishnan had purchased land in Kerala and Tamil Nadu and owned several passenger buses,” said an officer.

 cat-and-mouse game with cops
Several attempts by the city police to nab Unnikrishnan had turned futile as he was always able to escape before the officials could reach him. Later, a special squad was formed for the purpose.  “With the Cyber Cell’s help, we received a tip-off that he was living in a rented house at Kolani in Thodupuzha. Before reaching there, we took every precaution – like deploying officials in mufti – to ensure he doesn’t escape. Though he tried to escape when he saw the police, our team managed to nab him,” Laljy said.

35 cases against Unnikrishnan Nair
Ernakulam Central PS    17
Ernakulam North PS    1
Hill Palace PS    1
Alappuzha PS    12
Cherthala PS    2
T’Puram City Police    2

Nabbed KHFL chairman was absconding since December 2018.
KHFL targeted retired govt officials promising 14 per cent interest on their deposits
Firm collected around I6 lakh from each depositor
KHFL branches closed since 2018

