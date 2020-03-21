STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Super foods to there scue

Heard of the superfoods? They are the superheroes of the nutrition world that increase immunty and strength

Published: 21st March 2020 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Vibha Harish
Express News Service

Superfoods are nutrientpacked food that are useful building blocks and supplements for a healthy lifestyle. They also strengthen our immune system and keep us healthy and active. Superfoods are becoming increasingly popular among the public as they offer optimal health benefits.

Goji Berry Goji Berry is a medicinal plant which has roots in ancient China. It is a good source for Vitamin A, Vitamin C, fibre, iron, and zinc. Goji Berry is used to t reat ing eyes, liver and kidn e y a n d s h o u l d b e avoided by one who has d i a b e t i c s , blood pressure and is not advi sable for pregnant women.

Spirulina It is a biomass of bluegreen algae that grows in both fresh and saltwater. Spirulina contains several nutrients, including the B vitamins, beta-carotene and vitamin E. It is touted as a “superfood,” as it boosts immunity, fights allergies, and reduces fatigue. It also strengthens the immune system, helps with digestion, balances the body’s pH, and reduces inflammation.

Astragalus It is a herb that has been used in traditional Chinese medicine for centuries. It has several health bene f i t s , i n c l u d i n g immune-boosting, anti-ageing a n d an t i - i n f l amma t o r y effects.

Alfalfa seeds A plant that has been grown as feed for lives t o c k f o r hundreds of years. Alfalfa seeds can be taken as a supplement or can be sprouted and eaten in the f o r m o f a l f a l f a sprouts. This has been proven to help lower cholesterol and has benefits for blood sugar control and relieving symptoms of menopause.

Turmeric Turmeric contains curcumin and other chemicals which decrease swelling and inf l a m m a t i o n . Curcumin, one of the primary ingredients in turmeric, is highly anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory. It is rich in antioxidants and iron and helps boost immunity and energy levels.

Sunflower seeds Sunflower seeds are full of nutrients which include phosphorus, magnesium and Vitamin B-6, B1, copper, essential fatty acids and other minerals. They are also good for musclebuilding and great for your immunity. Sprinkle these seeds atop your salad or in your morning bowl of muesli and oats.

Microgreens Microgreens are micro varieties of vegetable greens that are an emerging type of speciality green that people can buy from shops or grow at home from the seeds of vegetables, herbs, or grains. Microgreens contain up to 40 times higher levels of vital nutrients than their mature counterparts. The author is the founder of Cosmix

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp