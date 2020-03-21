Super foods to there scue

Vibha Harish By

Express News Service

Superfoods are nutrientpacked food that are useful building blocks and supplements for a healthy lifestyle. They also strengthen our immune system and keep us healthy and active. Superfoods are becoming increasingly popular among the public as they offer optimal health benefits.

Goji Berry Goji Berry is a medicinal plant which has roots in ancient China. It is a good source for Vitamin A, Vitamin C, fibre, iron, and zinc. Goji Berry is used to t reat ing eyes, liver and kidn e y a n d s h o u l d b e avoided by one who has d i a b e t i c s , blood pressure and is not advi sable for pregnant women.

Spirulina It is a biomass of bluegreen algae that grows in both fresh and saltwater. Spirulina contains several nutrients, including the B vitamins, beta-carotene and vitamin E. It is touted as a “superfood,” as it boosts immunity, fights allergies, and reduces fatigue. It also strengthens the immune system, helps with digestion, balances the body’s pH, and reduces inflammation.

Astragalus It is a herb that has been used in traditional Chinese medicine for centuries. It has several health bene f i t s , i n c l u d i n g immune-boosting, anti-ageing a n d an t i - i n f l amma t o r y effects.

Alfalfa seeds A plant that has been grown as feed for lives t o c k f o r hundreds of years. Alfalfa seeds can be taken as a supplement or can be sprouted and eaten in the f o r m o f a l f a l f a sprouts. This has been proven to help lower cholesterol and has benefits for blood sugar control and relieving symptoms of menopause.

Turmeric Turmeric contains curcumin and other chemicals which decrease swelling and inf l a m m a t i o n . Curcumin, one of the primary ingredients in turmeric, is highly anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory. It is rich in antioxidants and iron and helps boost immunity and energy levels.

Sunflower seeds Sunflower seeds are full of nutrients which include phosphorus, magnesium and Vitamin B-6, B1, copper, essential fatty acids and other minerals. They are also good for musclebuilding and great for your immunity. Sprinkle these seeds atop your salad or in your morning bowl of muesli and oats.

Microgreens Microgreens are micro varieties of vegetable greens that are an emerging type of speciality green that people can buy from shops or grow at home from the seeds of vegetables, herbs, or grains. Microgreens contain up to 40 times higher levels of vital nutrients than their mature counterparts. The author is the founder of Cosmix