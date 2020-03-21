Thermal screening  counter at Corp office

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of its efforts to intensify precautionary measures against Covid-19, the Kochi Corporation will introduce non-contact thermal screening for visitors. The thermal screening counter will be opened at the Corporation’s office with the help of private hospitals. The decision was taken at the meeting of Health Standing Committee members held on Friday.

Hundreds visit the Corporation office every day in connection with utility services. The main gate of the Corporation will be opened only to allow the entry of official vehicles. The visitors should use the small gate on the side of the entrance. As part of the break the chain campaign, counters will be set up at the entrance.

Break the chain kiosks will also be set up at major bus stops, places of worship and other junctions in the city. Curbs will be placed on wayside eateries till March 31. Unhygienic shops will be closed down, said Health Department officers.