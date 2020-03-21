When Khalid croons, Kochi listens

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Khalid Syed is not sure how old he is or where exactly he first heard Mehdi Hassan’s ghazal. He guesses he must be in his early or mid-70s and that he was a teenager when the melliflous voice of the legendary Pakistani singer captivated him. There is a reason why the seemingly ordinary-looking man has been the subject of multiple documentaries and short films. And, why his face is painted on one of the walls close to Pepper House as part of a graffiti art project by URU Art Harbour.

For more than 55 years, Khalid has serenaded the streets of Fort Kochi and Mattanchery with his renditions of maestros like Ghulam Ali, Medhi Hassan, Jagjit Singh and Pankaj Udhas. Khalid’s only introduction to ghazal and sufi music as a young boy were the cassettes his father used to play every day at home. “My father taught at a school and he was an ardent music enthusiast.

I learnt all the songs by listening to them on the recorder. Otherwise, there was no formal training,” says Khalid a familiar figure in Fort Kochi. His admirers are often mesmerised by how well he can sing in Ghulam Ali’s likeness despite not knowing either Hindi or Urdu. “Some of my favourite ghazals are ‘Hungama hai kyon barpa’, ‘Chupke chupke raat din’ and ‘Humko kiske gham ne maara, ye kahani phir sahi’. They are all by Ghulam Ali sahab.

I don’t understand what they mean but music has no language,” he adds. For many after his generation, Khal id’s voice was their maiden encounter with Hindustani music. His early performances were at weddings in and around Fort Kochi for which he also started singing Malayalam and Tamil songs of A M Rajah, P Susheela, S Janaki and Deva. He has lost count of his recitals. “I have performed in a lot of places in Ernakulam though I don’t remember the details now.

I was invited to sing at a concert in Kolkata in 2018. My last performance was at Pachamama Art Cafe, Aluva in February last year.” Khalid’s mouth instinctively twists into a smile when he talks about his only child. A daughter called Mumtaz who lives with her husband and three children in North Kerala. He remembers little of his divorced wife. Despite a lifetime of near-illustrious career, survival is hard. The small shop he runs opposite the Dutch Warehouse on Kalvathi Road has no stock, Khalid has no money or means to buy any. He spends his days sitting by the road, reminiscing bygone days, chatting with friends and sometimes breaking into a song at their request.