STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

When Khalid croons, Kochi listens

For more than 55 years, Khalid Syed has serenaded the streets of Fort Kochi and Mattanchery with his renditions of maestros like Ghulam Ali, Medhi Hassan and Jagjit Singh

Published: 21st March 2020 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

Khalid Syed in front of his portrait near Pepper House at Fort Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Khalid Syed is not sure how old he is or where exactly he first heard Mehdi Hassan’s ghazal. He guesses he must be in his early or mid-70s and that he was a teenager when the melliflous voice of the legendary Pakistani singer captivated him. There is a reason why the seemingly ordinary-looking man has been the subject of multiple documentaries and short films. And, why his face is painted on one of the walls close to Pepper House as part of a graffiti art project by URU Art Harbour.

For more than 55 years, Khalid has serenaded the streets of Fort Kochi and Mattanchery with his renditions of maestros like Ghulam Ali, Medhi Hassan, Jagjit Singh and Pankaj Udhas. Khalid’s only introduction to ghazal and sufi music as a young boy were the cassettes his father used to play every day at home. “My father taught at a school and he was an ardent music enthusiast.

I learnt all the songs by listening to them on the recorder. Otherwise, there was no formal training,” says Khalid a familiar figure in Fort Kochi. His admirers are often mesmerised by how well he can sing in Ghulam Ali’s likeness despite not knowing either Hindi or Urdu. “Some of my favourite ghazals are ‘Hungama hai kyon barpa’, ‘Chupke chupke raat din’ and ‘Humko kiske gham ne maara, ye kahani phir sahi’. They are all by Ghulam Ali sahab.

I don’t understand what they mean but music has no language,” he adds. For many after his generation, Khal id’s voice was their maiden encounter with Hindustani music. His early performances were at weddings in and around Fort Kochi for which he also started singing Malayalam and Tamil songs of A M Rajah, P Susheela, S Janaki and Deva. He has lost count of his recitals. “I have performed in a lot of places in Ernakulam though I don’t remember the details now.

I was invited to sing at a concert in Kolkata in 2018. My last performance was at Pachamama Art Cafe, Aluva in February last year.” Khalid’s mouth instinctively twists into a smile when he talks about his only child. A daughter called Mumtaz who lives with her husband and three children in North Kerala. He remembers little of his divorced wife. Despite a lifetime of near-illustrious career, survival is hard. The small shop he runs opposite the Dutch Warehouse on Kalvathi Road has no stock, Khalid has no money or means to buy any. He spends his days sitting by the road, reminiscing bygone days, chatting with friends and sometimes breaking into a song at their request.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp