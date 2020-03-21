Youth dies as bike hits lorry

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A youth died after his bike hit a lorry parked on the road at Perumballor, Muvattupuzha, in the early hours of Friday. The deceased is Dijo Joshy, 27, of Arakuzha near Muvattupuzha.The incident occurred around 1.30am. “The lorry was parked on the road in front of Pius X Church at Perumballor. Dijo, who was his way to Muvattupuzha, did not see the lorry and rear-ended it,” said a police officer.

Dijo was thrown off the bike in the impact. Hearing the noise, the residents reached the spot and informed the police. Dijo was shifted to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to injuries. The body was handed over to relatives after postmortem by evening. “We have launched a probe. We have to check whether the bike was speeding. Cameras near the accident spot will be checked for visuals,” said an officer.