A lifetime selling lottery, but Corona has now left him penniless

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Joseph, 65, has never been in such dire straits. This is his worst month in the last 30 years since he began selling lottery tickets in Kochi. With the dark shadow of the virus threat looming and customers keeping off the streets, this sole breadwinner of his family does not know how long he will be able to hold out.“We get around 230 tickets for sale daily, and earlier only 10-15 tickets remained unsold. We used to have a hard time only during hartals, but after the courts restricted them, the going has been smooth. Even hartals used to affect us only for a day or two; in this case, though, it has been a month since any sale happened,” said Joseph, who lives at Elamakkara.

While he used to earn anything from `1,800 on a good day to `500 when sales were down, the tap has suddenly dried up and left him in the lurch. “Tickets at different rates of `30, `40, and `50 are sold. I could earn up to `1,800 daily, but now it has been reduced to nought. There is hardly anyone on the roads or in bus stations and markets. Nearly all the tickets remain unsold and we get nothing for the day’s effort,” said Joseph.

All his hopes rest on his son working outside Kerala. Though he does not know where exactly his son works or what he does for a living, Joseph has only his son to rely on. “In these hard times, my son is my only hope. He calls to enquire about us and sends us money when we struggle to make ends meet. Since my wife is not working, it is important that I do not end up without earnings,” says Joseph.“I can’t do any hard labour as you can see. I have so many ailments at this age and my body is so weak.....” his voice trails off.