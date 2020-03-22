STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
City police send 986 suspicious cases to quarantine

Department receives 1,050 calls within 48 hours of launching ‘Swaraksha’; floats Foreigner Outreach Cell on Saturday

Published: 22nd March 2020 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2020 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

In the wake of Janata Curfew on Sunday, many were seen hoarding essential commodities on Saturday. A scene from Broadway market | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of the fight against Covid-19, City police have sent 986 persons to home quarantine after they were found to be sick during screening. Within 48 hours of launching ‘Swaraksha’, the platform launched by City police for providing medical help at the doorstep of those in home quarantine and also to  people who suspect that they may have contracted the virus,  some 1,050 calls have been received. “Besides sending the persons to home quarantine, the police are monitoring their progress on a daily basis,” said  Vijay Sakhare, City Police Commissioner.

City police have set up 70 help desks — 20 each at Ernakulam Junction(South) and Town(North) railway stations and collectorate and five each at the Vyttila Mobility Hub and the KSRTC station — for screening passengers. The police are screening several thousand persons daily. To intensify the efforts, the City police on Saturday launched the Foreigner Outreach Cell  for providing assistance to foreign nationals facing difficulties in the wake of COVID-19.

Police Commissioner Vijay Sakhare launched the cell.  Foreign nationals can get assistance in getting health clearance certificate, medical assistance, accommodation, transport, ticketing and visa by sending text, audio or video message through the link provided on the webpage or through a WhatsApp message to 8590202060. As soon as the message reaches the Covid-19 Police Control Room at the Commissioner’s Office, a police officer gets in touch with the foreign national in distress and addresses his/her difficulty. 

The City police are in constant touch with the district health authorities and other doctors for providing assistance to foreigners in getting health clearance certificate or medical assistance. City police have custody of about 1,000 rooms for putting up quarantined people who need accommodation. They also coordinate with airlines and various embassies to assist the foreign tourists. 

Foreign nationals can avail themselves of this service through City police’s Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and website links.The Foreigners’ Outreach Cell has been set up  jointly with district health authorities, Reliance JIO and IMA. Shashi Palazhi, vice-president, Reliance JIO, Savitha, Deputy District Medical Officer and Abraham Varghese, state president, IMA were present . Shashi Palazhi said the unique initiative will be launched nationwide as well.

Help desks
70 help desks — 20 each at Ernakulam Junction(South), Town(North) railway stations and collectorate, five each at Vyttila Mobility Hub and KSRTC station — have been set up for screening

