Deposit fraud: kingpin involved in 100 cheating cases 

City police had netted the kingpin of the `100-crore deposit scam, G Unnikrishnan Nair, who allegedly duped several people after promising them a high interest rate.

Published: 22nd March 2020 06:52 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: City police had netted the kingpin of the Rs 100-crore deposit scam, G Unnikrishnan Nair, who allegedly duped several people after promising them a high interest rate. According to police, there are about 100 cheating cases against him and in one case he is facing a Crime Branch probe. He had been absconding for the past two years.

The search for Unnikrishnan was launched in December 2018 when several depositors lodged complaints with the police alleging that the returns from Kerala Housing Finance Ltd (KHFL) run by him had stopped. Subsequently, Krishnan Nair, general manager of KHFL and Gopalakrishnan, manager of KHFL, Ernakulam Branch, were arrested. Unnikrishnan, who was on the run, approached the High Court seeking bail, but the court rejected his application.

Later, Unnikrishnan escaped from the state after switching off his mobile phone. “As he escaped from Kerala and remained elusive, it was a tough task for the police to arrest him. The police were tracking call records of his manager, driver and son, who is a student at Thodupuzha. “From this, the police found a mobile number to which these persons often made calls.

An investigation based on this number helped police nab the accused from Thodupuzha,” said an officer with the investigation team. Meanwhile, more complaints are pouring in against Unnikrishnan, who is booked in various police stations across the state. Unnikrishnan, who is undergoing treatment at General Hospital, Ernakulam, following physical ailments, was earlier remanded to judicial custody.

