Kochi Metro to cut number of services from Monday

The last train will leave Thykoodam and Aluva Metro stations respectively at 10pm.  

Published: 22nd March 2020 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2020 06:55 AM

In the wake of the COVID-19 scare, the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd has launched a sanitisation drive at its stations and trains on Friday. A scene from the Edappally station

In the wake of the COVID-19 scare, the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd has launched a sanitisation drive at its stations and trains on Friday. A scene from the Edappally station. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As a measure to ensure social distancing for preventing Covid -19 from spreading, Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) has decided to temporarily reduce its services to discourage non-essential travel of people. From Monday (March 23) to Saturday (March 28) trains will run every twenty minutes during morning and evening. While the headway will be one hour during day time.

The last train will leave Thykoodam and Aluva Metro stations respectively at 10pm.  “We urge the commuters to use Kochi Metro only if it is essential. The decision to cut down the trains is taken in line with the efforts of the state and central governments to fight Corona spread,” said KMRL Managing Director Alkesh Kumar Sharma. 

He urged Kochiites to maintain a safe distance while travelling and to avoid standing in the trains during travel. Currently, the headway is eight minutes during non-peak hours and six minutes during peak hours.

Time and headway
6am-10am: 20 minutes
10am-4pm: One hour
4pm-10pm: 20 minutes

