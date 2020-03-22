Price of masks, sanitisers regulated

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In the wake of vendors charging an exorbitant price for masks and sanitisers, the government on Saturday regulated the price of both the items and warned of strict action if anyone is found charging more. While two-ply mask should be sold at a maximum price of Rs 8 per piece, a three-ply mask should be priced at a maximum of Rs 10.

Similarly, a 200 ml sanitiser should be priced at a maximum of Rs 100. The office of the district supply officer also informed that special squads will be conducting surprise raids at all shops to check the hoard of essential commodities.

“All Supplyco outlets have enough stock of all essential commodities,” said Supplyco managing director PM Ali Asgar Pasha.