Staring at huge losses as virus eats into business

KOCHI: As the entire world is battling the Covid-19 pandemic, the steps taken by Kerala to prevent its spread have been lauded. The state government’s measures not only bring clarity on Covid-19 precautions but also give the people a sense of confidence that the authorities are pulling out all the stops to keep the public safe from the deadly virus.

But, the economic damage Covid-19 has inflicted on the already broken finances of the state is growing by the day and is expected to reach humongous proportions. Tourism, which is one of the biggest revenue earners, contributing about 10 per cent of the state’s economy, has come to a halt; hundreds of hotels and restaurants across the state have had barely any customers in the last one week or so and many workers were either sacked or asked not to come for duty in the next two weeks and lottery sales, which contribute nearly `10,000 crore to the state exchequer, have plummeted, with thousands of vendors on the brink of poverty.

There are others too, like migrant workers, who have been rendered jobless and are returning to their native UP, Bihar, Bengal and the northeast; or hundreds of daily wage earners in the film industry; those associated with festival economies like caterers, artists, event management companies etc. Kerala, which has a large expatriate population working in West Asia, also faces the unforeseen consequence due to the slump in crude prices to less than $25/barrel as it means an economic slowdown in many Gulf countries, leading to job losses there.

Rudra Sensarma, economist and dean, IIM-Kozhikode, says, “Unfortunately Kerala’s economy is mainly dependent on two types of inflows -- travellers and remittances. While tourism sector has already been severely hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, I expect even remittances to slow down as the global economy goes into a recession. Therefore, the economic impact in Kerala is expected to be the most severe among all the Indian states.”

A look at the data explains Kerala’s reliance on the two key segments-- foreign exchange earnings from tourism stood at a whopping ` 10,271.06 crore in 2019, a healthy growth of 17.19 per cent over the previous year. Similarly, Kerala accounts for 19 per cent of the total forex remittances to India, which is the highest among the states. The state received $15 billion out of the $79 billion the country had received in 2018.

“The travel and tourism industry is in lockdown,” says Jose Dominic, travel industry veteran and former CEO of CGH Earth group, “as international tourism is closed due to visa restrictions and domestic tourists have stopped travelling due to Covid-19 fear.” But right now that’s the only way forward, he says. “During the flood, we had stage I, which is rescue operations; stage II, which is relief and stage III which is rehabilitation. In the case of the Covid, we are in stage I and rescue here means checking the spread of the virus. We can prevent the spread only through the steps such as prohibiting travel and imposing restrictions on public gatherings,” he explains.

Binny Emmatty of Kerala Samsthana Vyapari Vyavasayi Samithi, which is the apex traders’ body in the state, said the losses faced by the traders run into hundreds of crores. “The hotels and restaurants haven’t practically done any business in the last two weeks and we do not know how long this will prolong. Many hotels have closed and their daily wage workers, including waiters and cooks, sent on leave without pay for two weeks,” Emmatty says.

Among the sectors, the poultry industry has taken the biggest hit, not just in Kerala, but across the country. Pramod T S, state secretary of Poultry Farmers Traders Samity and proprietor of Perumbavoor-based Farms India Chicken, a big poultry company, reckons the loss incurred by the poultry industry in the last two months comes to `32 crore. “Kerala produces about 35 lakh chicken per day, and the prices are hovering around `15/20 kg at the retail level whereas the cost is `70 per kg,” says Pramod. At the farm gate, the poultry is sold for as low at `8/kg, says one proprietor.

The losses are colossal for textiles shops, jewellery and other non-essential commodities as they have been sitting idle ever since the Covid-19 news gathered steam in the last five-six days. “We still do not know why we open our shops,” said one textile shop owner. Adds Ramesh S Pai, partner, A Geeri Pai Gold & Diamonds: “We have closed the second and third floors of our outlet in Kochi. Only one floor is open where too there’s hardly any customer. We have also shut down our other showroom in Kochi for maintenance.”

As world is focused on containing the spread of the virus, experts say this is not the time to count financial losses. Across the globe, country after country has announced economic stimulus packages. Kerala too announced a `20,000 crore financial package. Sensarma terms Kerala’s economic package ‘robust and comprehensive’. “It has a clear focus on three crucial areas-- food supply, livelihood support and health system. While Kudumbashree loans will be useful to the poor and needy, the government should provide some relief to small and medium businesses that form the backbone of the economy but are seeing their own backs being broken by the fall in consumer demand,” he says.

The big question is ‘Is this the time to count the losses?’ The fact remains we still do not know when and how this pandemic will end. When it ends, the government should ensure that companies and businesses are still alive and do not go bankrupt, says Jose Dominic. “Once the pandemic is over and recovery begins, the government needs to launch a policy of economic reconstruction that must include more cash injections and moratoriums on tax and bill payments,” adds Sensarma.

Remittance

Remittance accounts for a third of Kerala economy

19% of $79 billion remittances in 2018 came to Kerala; that is $15 billion

Job losses in West Asia may lead to a slump in remittance

AGRICULTURE

Remains largely unaffected

Will be hit when it becomes community spread

May face crisis in the coming weeks as migrant labourers have started

leaving the state Ongoing paddy harvest in Palakkad unaffected

The agriculture sector is not affected by virus spread, according to the Agriculture Minister’s Office. “Considering the threat of a community spread, we have asked to Horticorp and VFPCK to make arrangements for direct purchase from farmers and hassle-free delivery to customers,” said a senior officer

There won’t be a big shortage of vegetables due to travel restrictions effected by Tamil Nadu. Kerala produces 12.5 tonnes of the total requirement of 20 tonnes. Four tonnes of vegetables include onion and beans, which cannot be produced in the state. In the worst case, we will have to live without them, he said

poultry industry

Chicken production:30-35 lakh per day

Cost of production:`75-80/chicken

Chicken prices fell from over `100, 3-4 months back, to `15/20 per kg

Loss per day: `32 crore

RETAIL SECTOR

10.5 lakh retail shops in Kerala

Range from small provision shops to super markets

Employs 50,000 persons

Sector hit after Covid-19 social distancing

80 pc trade loss

Business only in shops selling essentials

Worst-hit are shops figured in route maps